  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Villager
  4. Used 1996 Mercury Villager
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Mercury Villager Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Villager
Overview
See Villager Inventory
See Villager Inventory
See Villager Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/21 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/420.0 mi.300.0/420.0 mi.300.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 4800 rpm151 hp @ 4800 rpm151 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front hip room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Front shoulder room62.1 in.62.1 in.62.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.39.7 in.no
Rear hip Room59.0 in.59.0 in.no
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.no
Rear shoulder room63.9 in.63.9 in.no
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity126 cu.ft.126 cu.ft.no
Length189.9 in.189.9 in.189.9 in.
Curb weight3815 lbs.3815 lbs.no
Height66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Maximum payload1200.0 lbs.1200.0 lbs.1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width73.8 in.73.8 in.73.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rose Mist Clearcoat Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rose Mist Clearcoat Metallic
  • Glacier White
See Villager InventorySee Villager InventorySee Villager Inventory

Related Used 1996 Mercury Villager info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles