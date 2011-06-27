  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Villager
  4. Used 1995 Mercury Villager
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Mercury Villager GS Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Villager
Overview
See Villager Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room56.8 in.
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room63.9 in.
Measurements
Length189.9 in.
Curb weight3990 lbs.
Height67.6 in.
Maximum payload1290.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
See Villager Inventory

Related Used 1995 Mercury Villager GS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles