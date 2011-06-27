  1. Home
Used 1994 Mercury Villager Nautica Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity115 cu.ft.
Length189.9 in.
Curb weight4015 lbs.
Height67.6 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • White
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
