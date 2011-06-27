  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Villager
  4. Used 1993 Mercury Villager
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Mercury Villager LS Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Villager
Overview
See Villager Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity126 cu.ft.
Length189.9 in.
Curb weight3982 lbs.
Height67.6 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
See Villager Inventory

Related Used 1993 Mercury Villager LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles