Used 1993 Mercury Villager Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Villager
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/21 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/420.0 mi.300.0/420.0 mi.300.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.5 ft.no41.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity126 cu.ft.no126 cu.ft.
Length189.9 in.189.9 in.189.9 in.
Curb weight3982 lbs.no3982 lbs.
Height67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width73.7 in.73.7 in.73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat
  • Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Crystal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Clearcoat Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
