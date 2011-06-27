Used 1998 Mercury Tracer Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
9 reviews
List Price Estimate
98 tracer

stoman, 02/01/2012
over 200,000 miles still going strong

Love my little car

dolphin, 07/02/2008
My car was a demo when we bought it. It has been a very good car and I plan on keeping it till the wheels fall off. It's fun to drive, and it has enough of power underneath the hood that I can have some fun with it. It has been a tough little car and as long as it gets me where I need to go then I will continue driving it.

195,000 as still going

Trace, 04/28/2009
This has been a great car. It has great mileage. It is easy to service. It handles well in snow.

mercury tracer sport

kcjm, 08/16/2002
great car and fun to drive

239000 +++

orangecrush2x, 12/03/2012
love this car! she has been a saint since i got her at 140000 in 2006 & 130000, i have been able to depend on her. recently (since mid 2012) she has been cutting off and i have replaced SEVERAL different things... i want to give up on her but she keeps giving me reasons not to...

