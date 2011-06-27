Used 1998 Mercury Tracer Sedan Consumer Reviews

98 tracer stoman , 02/01/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful over 200,000 miles still going strong Report Abuse

Love my little car dolphin , 07/02/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My car was a demo when we bought it. It has been a very good car and I plan on keeping it till the wheels fall off. It's fun to drive, and it has enough of power underneath the hood that I can have some fun with it. It has been a tough little car and as long as it gets me where I need to go then I will continue driving it.

195,000 as still going Trace , 04/28/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This has been a great car. It has great mileage. It is easy to service. It handles well in snow.

mercury tracer sport kcjm , 08/16/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful great car and fun to drive