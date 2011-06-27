  1. Home
Used 1997 Mercury Tracer Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Tracer
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282828
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg24/34 mpg24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.8/431.8 mi.304.8/431.8 mi.304.8/431.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.12.7 gal.12.7 gal.
Combined MPG282828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm125 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm125 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5000 rpm110 hp @ 5000 rpm110 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.50.2 in.50.2 in.
Front shoulder room51.6 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.4 in.49.4 in.49.4 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.34.0 in.34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
Measurements
Length172.7 in.174.7 in.174.7 in.
Curb weight2523 lbs.2457 lbs.2457 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.6 cu.ft.12.8 cu.ft.12.8 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.98.4 in.98.4 in.
Width67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Boysenberry Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Plum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Satin Cearcoat
  • Boysenberry Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Plum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Black Satin Cearcoat
  • Aquamarine Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Boysenberry Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Plum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Black Satin Cearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat Metallic
