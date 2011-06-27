Estimated values
1996 Mercury Tracer LTS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,058
|$1,744
|$2,111
|Clean
|$933
|$1,541
|$1,868
|Average
|$683
|$1,136
|$1,381
|Rough
|$433
|$730
|$894
