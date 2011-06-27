Used 1995 Mercury Tracer Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length171.3 in.
Curb weight2498 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.6 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black
