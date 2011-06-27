  1. Home
Used 1994 Mercury Tracer LTS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/345.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Measurements
Length170.9 in.
Curb weight2393 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calpyso Green Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
