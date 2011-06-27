Used 1994 Mercury Tracer Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Measurements
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Length171.3 in.
Width66.7 in.
Curb weight2476 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calpyso Green Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
