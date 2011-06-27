  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Tracer
  4. Used 1992 Mercury Tracer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Mercury Tracer Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Tracer
Overview
See Tracer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity31 cu.ft.
Length171.3 in.
Curb weight2468 lbs.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Oxford White
See Tracer Inventory

Related Used 1992 Mercury Tracer Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles