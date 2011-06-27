Used 1992 Mercury Tracer Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower88 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room50.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Length170.9 in.
Curb weight2356 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Medium Red
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
