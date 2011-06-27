  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Topaz
  4. Used 1994 Mercury Topaz
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Mercury Topaz GS Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Topaz
Overview
See Topaz Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque126 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2588 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Ultra Red
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
See Topaz Inventory

Related Used 1994 Mercury Topaz GS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles