Used 1993 Mercury Topaz GS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque126 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Measurements
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Length177.0 in.
Width68.3 in.
Curb weight2602 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Caribbean Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Blue
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
