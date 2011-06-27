  1. Home
Used 1992 Mercury Topaz LTS Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Topaz
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2602 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Vermillion
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
