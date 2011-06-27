  1. Home
Used 1992 Mercury Topaz GS Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Topaz
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque128 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2602 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Vermillion
