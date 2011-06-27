  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Topaz
  4. Used 1992 Mercury Topaz
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Mercury Topaz GS Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Topaz
Overview
See Topaz Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque128 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.8 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Measurements
Length176.7 in.
Curb weight2546 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
See Topaz Inventory

Related Used 1992 Mercury Topaz GS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles