Used 1992 Mercury Topaz Consumer Reviews

my ride davis314 , 01/17/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this has been an excellant vehicle, the only major repair i have had to do is a front wheel bearing at 120000miles Report Abuse

good & reliable Todd.Hemm , 04/05/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have owned this vehicle for about 8 months now and the car runs really well. Report Abuse

terrific vehicle jonib , 10/14/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this mercury new in 1992, has never left us down, maintenence has been unbelievable small compared to the 1999 dodge durango we also bought new. Our mercury bills probably total $500.00 From 1992 till present, the durango already exceeds $4,000.Oo!!!! Topaz is very comfortable to drive, very nice dependable family car. The body still looks brand new after all these years and is not garage kept! Report Abuse

I'll cry if it ever dies Mike , 05/04/2007 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought new in '92 for about $8500, 136k mi. 27-30mpg, a/c retired 2yrs ago, severe hail damage, has rust and clearcoat is peeling, but I will be putting a new set of tires on it soon so I can drive it a few more years. Other than routine maintenance includes 1 clutch , 2 water pumps, 2 radiators, struts, 2 sets of tie rod ends. I would buy a new one today if they were still being made. Best auto buy I have ever made. Report Abuse