Used 1992 Mercury Topaz Consumer Reviews
my ride
this has been an excellant vehicle, the only major repair i have had to do is a front wheel bearing at 120000miles
good & reliable
I have owned this vehicle for about 8 months now and the car runs really well.
terrific vehicle
Bought this mercury new in 1992, has never left us down, maintenence has been unbelievable small compared to the 1999 dodge durango we also bought new. Our mercury bills probably total $500.00 From 1992 till present, the durango already exceeds $4,000.Oo!!!! Topaz is very comfortable to drive, very nice dependable family car. The body still looks brand new after all these years and is not garage kept!
I'll cry if it ever dies
Bought new in '92 for about $8500, 136k mi. 27-30mpg, a/c retired 2yrs ago, severe hail damage, has rust and clearcoat is peeling, but I will be putting a new set of tires on it soon so I can drive it a few more years. Other than routine maintenance includes 1 clutch , 2 water pumps, 2 radiators, struts, 2 sets of tie rod ends. I would buy a new one today if they were still being made. Best auto buy I have ever made.
More powerfull than you thought
This is a better car than other people think it is. The Topaz/Tempo carries a bad reputation of a car for old people, but I am 19 and I can tell you that this car kicks ass ;). Whith 160 lbs of torque and 140 hp, and her 0-100 km/h (0-60 mph) in 7.8 sec, this V6 will humiliate most of the people who dare to challenge you! This car runs smooth and only have minor problems like drinking a lot of gas!!! (about 13 liters for 100 km!) Overall, this car is fun to drive, and powerfull! (not the automatic though!!!!). It runs smoothly without any major problems (mine has 176 000 km with no major problem).
