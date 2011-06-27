Estimated values
1991 Mercury Topaz XR5 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$646
|$1,372
|$1,761
|Clean
|$569
|$1,212
|$1,558
|Average
|$417
|$894
|$1,152
|Rough
|$264
|$575
|$745
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Topaz GS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$621
|$1,363
|$1,761
|Clean
|$547
|$1,205
|$1,558
|Average
|$400
|$888
|$1,152
|Rough
|$254
|$571
|$745
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Topaz GS 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$644
|$1,372
|$1,761
|Clean
|$568
|$1,212
|$1,558
|Average
|$416
|$894
|$1,152
|Rough
|$263
|$575
|$745
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Topaz LTS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$685
|$1,387
|$1,761
|Clean
|$604
|$1,226
|$1,558
|Average
|$442
|$903
|$1,152
|Rough
|$280
|$581
|$745
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Topaz LS 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$682
|$1,385
|$1,761
|Clean
|$601
|$1,224
|$1,558
|Average
|$440
|$902
|$1,152
|Rough
|$279
|$580
|$745
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Topaz LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$659
|$1,378
|$1,761
|Clean
|$581
|$1,218
|$1,558
|Average
|$425
|$897
|$1,152
|Rough
|$270
|$577
|$745
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Topaz GS 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$674
|$1,382
|$1,761
|Clean
|$594
|$1,222
|$1,558
|Average
|$435
|$900
|$1,152
|Rough
|$276
|$579
|$745
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Topaz GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,366
|$1,761
|Clean
|$551
|$1,207
|$1,558
|Average
|$403
|$890
|$1,152
|Rough
|$256
|$572
|$745
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Topaz LTS 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$702
|$1,393
|$1,761
|Clean
|$619
|$1,231
|$1,558
|Average
|$453
|$907
|$1,152
|Rough
|$287
|$583
|$745