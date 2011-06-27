  1. Home
Used 2009 Mercury Sable Premier Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,380
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360/560 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque249 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower263 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
190 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room41.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track64.3 in.
Length202.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3670 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.2 cu.ft.
Height61.5 in.
EPA interior volume129.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Chocolate Tri-Coat
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cinnamon Clearcoat Metallic
  • Smokestone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Ink Blue Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Light Camel, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/55R18 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
