Used 2008 Mercury Sable Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,785
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.6 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.6 in.
Rear leg room41.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track64.3 in.
Length202.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3814 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.2 cu.ft.
Height61.5 in.
EPA interior volume129.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sage Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Ink Blue Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dune Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Alloy Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Camel, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Light Camel, premium cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
