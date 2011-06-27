  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 2005 Mercury Sable
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Mercury Sable GS Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Sable
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,465
See Sable Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,465
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,465
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,465
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,465
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,465
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,465
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,465
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,465
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,465
Front head room39.8 in.
bench front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,465
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,465
Front track61.6 in.
Length199.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1250 lbs.
Curb weight3338 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,465
Exterior Colors
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Siver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Windveil Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,465
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,465
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,465
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sable Inventory

Related Used 2005 Mercury Sable GS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles