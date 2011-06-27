Used 2004 Mercury Sable LS Premium Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
power antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.3 cu.ft.
Length197.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1600 lbs.
Curb weight3484 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.8 cu.ft.
Height57.8 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Siver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
