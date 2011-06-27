Used 2004 Mercury Sable GS Features & Specs

  1. Home
2004 Mercury Sable GS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,355
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/414 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
power antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.3 cu.ft.
Length197.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1100 lbs.
Curb weight3501 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.8 cu.ft.
Height57.8 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Siver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Merlot Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium True Blue Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
