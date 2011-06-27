  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 2002 Mercury Sable
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Mercury Sable GS Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Sable
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,080
See Sable Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,080
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,080
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,080
Torque189 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower157 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,080
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,080
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,080
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,080
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,080
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,080
Front head room39.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,080
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,080
Front track61.6 in.
Length199.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1250 lbs.
Curb weight3338 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,080
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • French Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,080
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,080
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,080
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sable Inventory

Related Used 2002 Mercury Sable GS Plus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles