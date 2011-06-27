  1. Home
Used 2001 Mercury Sable LS Premium Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,985
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,985
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,985
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,985
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,985
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,985
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
power antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,985
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
adjustable pedalsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,985
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,985
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,985
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,985
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,985
Length197.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1750 lbs.
Curb weight3573 lbs.
Height57.8 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,985
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,985
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,985
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,985
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
