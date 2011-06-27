Used 2001 Mercury Sable LS Premium Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5650 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
adjustable pedalsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
leather/clothyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length199.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1750 lbs.
Curb weight3387 lbs.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Graphite Blue Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
