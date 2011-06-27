  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 2000 Mercury Sable
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Mercury Sable GS Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Sable
Overview
See Sable Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
Measurements
Length199.8 in.
Curb weight3379 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Light Blue Clear Coat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Deep Slate Blue
  • Medium Parchment
  • Light Graphite
  • Dark Charcoal
See Sable Inventory

Related Used 2000 Mercury Sable GS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles