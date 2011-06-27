  1. Home
Used 2000 Mercury Sable Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Sable
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg17/26 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/416.0 mi.272.0/416.0 mi.272.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm200 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5000 rpm155 hp @ 5000 rpm200 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.39.8 ft.39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptionalOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.36.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Measurements
Length199.8 in.199.8 in.197.8 in.
Curb weight3379 lbs.3379 lbs.3544 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.38.8 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.56.1 in.58.0 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.108.5 in.108.5 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.73.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono81 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Blue Clear Coat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Graphite
  • Deep Slate Blue
  • Medium Parchment
  • Light Graphite
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Charcoal
