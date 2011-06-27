Used 1997 Mercury Sable Sedan Consumer Reviews

1997 Sable LS 3.0 DOHC Privet Sale , 07/15/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love the look, ride and feel of this car. The 200HP DOHC engine makes the car. The gas mileage is OK for a 6cyl. It handles a lot better than I would have thought. The streering has a great feel to it and the brakes stop it on a dime. The only complaint I have is the radio/heater control pod. It doesn't easily allow you to put a better stereo in it without buying an expensive dash plate. Report Abuse

overall a great car baldwin125 , 05/20/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got this car in the summer of 08. had 143k on it. it rode smoothly. it was quick to accelerate and handling was very responsive. Never got stuck in the winter. had to travel on some really muddy roads sometimes and had no trouble getting through. one concern i had was the transmission. it lagged from 1st to 2nd sometimes but never became a huge issue. I had to repair the altenator twice and replaced the starter once. lots of interior room, huge trunk space. speakers were great quality. ac was beyond amazing, heat was slow but great none the less. i was in an accident in the winter. id say the saftey of the vehicle is excellent. it was a rear end collision and nobody in the car was injured.

ok car Nicole , 02/12/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my car used from a private person.I drove it about 2 months then it broke down on me then I got that fixed. I guess the fuel pump was clogged. When I first got it I needed to get in inspected so I proceded to do so and they wouldnt do it because of the spring coil on the passenger side was bad. The speedometer is bad on it have the time I drive it I have no speedomter. I thought I was getting a great car but I thought Wrong. Over all for some people the car maybe be great but for me it was bust.

ugly car but a great car Sarah , 04/26/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I really didn't want to buy this car. I thought it was ugly as could be. But the motor had blown in my other car and I needed a new one quick that was pretty cheap. We got it for like 3500 with only like 80K miles. It has run like a champ with no problems at all! Rides very smooth, even at high speeds. I'm looking for a new car now only because we are about to have another child and need a bigger car. It has almost 160K miles and still nothing wrong with it.