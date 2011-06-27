  1. Home
Used 1997 Mercury Sable Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG192020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg17/24 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.0/384.0 mi.272.0/384.0 mi.272.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG192020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm200 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5750 rpm145 hp @ 5250 rpm200 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.38.0 ft.38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.36.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Measurements
Length199.1 in.199.1 in.199.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1250 lbs.1250 lbs.1250 lbs.
Curb weight3536 lbs.3536 lbs.3388 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.4 cu.ft.38.4 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.57.6 in.55.4 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.108.5 in.108.5 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Satin Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
