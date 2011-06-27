  1. Home
Used 1996 Mercury Sable LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Length199.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1750 lbs.
Curb weight3536 lbs.
Height57.6 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Rose Mist Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Frost Clearcoat Metallic
