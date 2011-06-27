  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 1996 Mercury Sable
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Mercury Sable Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sable
Overview
See Sable Inventory
See Sable Inventory
See Sable Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212021
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg17/26 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.272.0/416.0 mi.288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG212021
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5750 rpm145 hp @ 5250 rpm145 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.38.0 ft.38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.3 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.38.9 in.36.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.56.2 in.56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.38.5 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Measurements
Length199.7 in.199.1 in.199.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1750 lbs.1750 lbs.1750 lbs.
Curb weight3388 lbs.3536 lbs.3388 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.no16.0 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.57.6 in.55.4 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.108.5 in.108.5 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rose Mist Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rose Mist Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Iris Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Rose Mist Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
See Sable InventorySee Sable InventorySee Sable Inventory

Related Used 1996 Mercury Sable info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles