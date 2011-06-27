  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 1994 Mercury Sable
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Mercury Sable GS Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Sable
Overview
See Sable Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity83 cu.ft.
Length193.3 in.
Curb weight3275 lbs.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Opal Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Champagne Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Light Evergreen Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Indico Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
See Sable Inventory

Related Used 1994 Mercury Sable GS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles