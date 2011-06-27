  1. Home
Used 1993 Mercury Sable GS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Length193.3 in.
Width71.2 in.
Curb weight3275 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Plum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Caribbean Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat
