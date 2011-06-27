  1. Home
Used 1993 Mercury Sable Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg18/27 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.288.0/432.0 mi.288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm165 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.3 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Measurements
Height55.1 in.54.4 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.106.0 in.
Length193.3 in.192.2 in.193.3 in.
Width71.2 in.71.2 in.71.2 in.
Curb weight3275 lbs.3119 lbs.3275 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Caribbean Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Plum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Plum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Caribbean Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat
  • Medium Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Plum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Caribbean Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat
