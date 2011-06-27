Used 1992 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews
JUNK
replaced engine a 62k again at120k at the same time the transmission was replaced.now at 140 with rebulit engine the trany needs to be replaced.Ford denied responsibility never should have reached production.AC went at 50k. Never buy a ford product again.
Sable Wagon
I purchased the car to as a work car to do Marine Fiberglass work in 2003, as an alternative to a Chrysler Minivan. It doesn't have the room of the minivan, but the car gets better mileage and doesn't look like a soccer car. The car had 85k on it when purchased. It now has 132k. It had ALL of its original parts and it came with the 3.0 litre engine. There haven't been any problems with the engine except a water pump and the bearing on the A/C going bad. Otherwise it's been very dependable. The only other major draw backs are: the transmission (it now needs to be repaired), and the brakes (two sets of rear rotors, one set of new calipers). Otherwise, it's been a great car.
