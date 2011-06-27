Used 1992 Mercury Sable LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Measurements
Length192.2 in.
Curb weight3147 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Height54.4 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Medium Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Vermillion
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue
