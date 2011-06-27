  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 1991 Mercury Sable
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Mercury Sable Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Sable
Overview
See Sable Inventory
See Sable Inventory
See Sable Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/26 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.288.0/416.0 mi.288.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4800 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle38.6 ft.38.6 ft.38.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.6 in.55.6 in.56.4 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.37.1 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Measurements
Length192.2 in.192.2 in.193.2 in.
Curb weight3131 lbs.3131 lbs.3260 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.18.5 cu.ft.45.7 cu.ft.
Height54.4 in.54.4 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base106.0 in.106.0 in.106.0 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono81 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Clearcoat
  • Garnet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amethyst Frost Clearcoat
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat
  • Titanium Frost Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Titanium Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Garnet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat
  • Medium Mocha Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Titanium Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amethyst Frost Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Frost Clearcoat
  • Titanium Frost Clearcoat
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat
  • Garnet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Crystal Blue Frost Clearcoat
  • Titanium Frost Clearcoat
  • Amethyst Frost Clearcoat
  • Medium Titanium Clearcoat Metallic
See Sable InventorySee Sable InventorySee Sable Inventory

Related Used 1991 Mercury Sable info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles