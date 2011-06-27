Estimated values
1991 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$632
|$1,371
|$1,772
|Clean
|$556
|$1,209
|$1,563
|Average
|$403
|$885
|$1,144
|Rough
|$251
|$561
|$725
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$667
|$1,383
|$1,772
|Clean
|$587
|$1,219
|$1,563
|Average
|$426
|$892
|$1,144
|Rough
|$266
|$565
|$725
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$681
|$1,387
|$1,772
|Clean
|$599
|$1,223
|$1,563
|Average
|$435
|$895
|$1,144
|Rough
|$271
|$567
|$725
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$733
|$1,405
|$1,772
|Clean
|$645
|$1,239
|$1,563
|Average
|$468
|$907
|$1,144
|Rough
|$292
|$574
|$725