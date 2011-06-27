  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mystique
  4. Used 1997 Mercury Mystique
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Mercury Mystique GS Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Mystique
Overview
See Mystique Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room45.5 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length183.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2831 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width69.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
  • Boysenberry Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Denim Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Oxford White
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Arctic Green Metallic
  • Desert Violet
See Mystique Inventory

Related Used 1997 Mercury Mystique GS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles