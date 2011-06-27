Estimated values
1997 Mercury Mystique 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,087
|$1,790
|$2,177
|Clean
|$952
|$1,571
|$1,911
|Average
|$682
|$1,134
|$1,379
|Rough
|$411
|$697
|$847
Estimated values
1997 Mercury Mystique LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,156
|$1,888
|$2,293
|Clean
|$1,012
|$1,658
|$2,012
|Average
|$725
|$1,197
|$1,452
|Rough
|$437
|$736
|$892
Estimated values
1997 Mercury Mystique GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,114
|$1,829
|$2,222
|Clean
|$976
|$1,606
|$1,951
|Average
|$699
|$1,159
|$1,407
|Rough
|$422
|$713
|$864