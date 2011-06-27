  1. Home
Used 2010 Mercury Mountaineer Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,800
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,800
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,800
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,800
Rapid Spec 100Ayes
Rapid Spec 101Ayes
Rapid Spec 102Ayes
Rapid Spec 101A Discountyes
Rapid Spec 102A Discountyes
Class III Trailer Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,800
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,800
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,800
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,800
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,800
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,800
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,800
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Paintyes
Power Moonroof w/ Shadeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,800
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4694 lbs.
Gross weight6133 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1439 lbs.
Angle of departure24.1 degrees
Length193.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,800
Exterior Colors
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ebony Clearcoat
  • Black Pearl Slate Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Camel, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Camel, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,800
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,800
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
