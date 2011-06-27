  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mountaineer
  4. Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Mountaineer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,350
See Mountaineer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,350
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,350
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,350
290 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,350
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,350
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Front head room39.8 in.
sport front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity84.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4562 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.2 degrees
Maximum payload1498 lbs.
Angle of departure23.8 degrees
Length193.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5160 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width73.5 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Cashmere Clearcoat Tri-Coat
  • Satellite Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,350
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Mountaineer Inventory

Related Used 2006 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles