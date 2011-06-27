  1. Home
Used 2005 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,045
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4566 lbs.
Gross weight5984 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31.0 degrees
Maximum payload1418 lbs.
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Length190.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5280 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.
Height72.5 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.3 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Light French Silk Metallic Cladding
  • Vivid Red Metallic/Light French Silk Metallic Cladding
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Light Gunmetal Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Vivid Red Metallic/Light Gunmetal Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic/Light Gunmetal Grey Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic/Light Gunmetal Grey Metallic
  • Oxford White/Light Gunmetal Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Black Clearcoat/Light French Silk Metallic Cladding
  • Satellite Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Light French Silk Metallic Cladding
  • Mineral Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Light French Silk Metallic Cladding
  • Oxford White/Light French Silk Metallic Cladding
  • Black Clearcoat/Light Gunmetal Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Satellite Silver Clearcoat Metallic/Light Gunmetal Grey Metallic Cladding
Interior Colors
  • Midnight Grey
  • Medium Dark Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
