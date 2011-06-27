  1. Home
Used 2004 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Mountaineer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,470
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,470
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,470
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,470
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,470
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,470
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,470
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,470
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,470
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,470
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,470
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,470
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4372 lbs.
Gross weight5740 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Maximum payload1368 lbs.
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Length189.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5620 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height71.4 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,470
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Mineral Grey Metallic/Light French Silk Metallic Cladding
  • Vivid Red Metallic/Light French Silk Metallic Cladding
  • Oxford White/Light French Silk Metallic Cladding
  • Black/Light French Silk Metallic Cladding
  • Estate Green Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Estate Green Metallic/Light French Silk Metallic Cladding
  • Oxford White/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Light French Silk Metallic Cladding
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Vivid Red Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Silver Birch Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Parchment
  • Midnight Grey
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,470
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,470
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,470
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
