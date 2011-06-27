  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mountaineer
  4. Used 2003 Mercury Mountaineer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Mountaineer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,200
See Mountaineer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,200
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,200
Torque282 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower239 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,200
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,200
290 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,200
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,200
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,200
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,200
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,200
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,200
Front track60.9 in.
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Length190.7 in.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Height71.1 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,200
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White/Light Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Vivid Red Metallic/Light Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Harvest Gold Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Estate Green Metallic/Light Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Mineral Grey Metallic/Light Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Silver Birch Metallic/Light Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • True Blue Metallic/Light Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Black/Light Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Dark Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,200
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,200
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,200
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Mountaineer Inventory

Related Used 2003 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles