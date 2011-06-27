  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Mountaineer
  4. Used 2003 Mercury Mountaineer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Mountaineer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,380
See Mountaineer Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,380
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,380
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,380
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,380
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,380
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,380
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Front track60.9 in.
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Length190.7 in.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Height71.1 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Exterior Colors
  • Estate Green Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Oxford White/Medium Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Vivid Red Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Oxford White/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Black/Medium Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Black/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Harvest Gold Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • Silver Birch Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
  • True Blue Metallic/Medium Grey Metallic Cladding
  • True Blue Metallic/Mineral Grey Metallic Cladding
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Dark Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,380
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Mountaineer Inventory

Related Used 2003 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles