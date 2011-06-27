  1. Home
Used 2000 Mercury Mountaineer Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Mountaineer
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG161615
Transmissionnono4-speed automatic
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmissionnono4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg14/19 mpg13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/399.0 mi.294.0/399.0 mi.273.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.21.0 gal.21.0 gal.
Combined MPG161615
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm240 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5250 rpm210 hp @ 5250 rpm215 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.37.3 ft.37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptionalOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.51.6 in.51.6 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.35.8 in.35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity79 cu.ft.79 cu.ft.79 cu.ft.
Length190.7 in.190.7 in.190.7 in.
Curb weight4050 lbs.4050 lbs.4050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.4 cu.ft.41.4 cu.ft.41.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.6.7 in.no
Height70.5 in.70.3 in.70.3 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.111.6 in.111.6 in.
Width70.2 in.70.2 in.70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Platinum
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
